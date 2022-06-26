Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Sells $132,216.91 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. The company has a market cap of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.19.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 223,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

