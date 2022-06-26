International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

