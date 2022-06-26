Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $1.41 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $67.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00027615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00145465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,560,137 coins and its circulating supply is 241,713,228 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.