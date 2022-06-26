Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

