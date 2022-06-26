Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Holdings Lifted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $25.26.

