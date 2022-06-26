Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Decreased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 218,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD opened at $44.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.