IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IRS opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

