iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 532,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.62 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

