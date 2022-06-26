iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.