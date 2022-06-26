iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

