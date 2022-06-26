iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Decreased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

VLUE stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

