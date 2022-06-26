iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Resolute Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Resolute Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

