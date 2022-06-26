iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

