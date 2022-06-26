Isiklar Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $226,931.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $226,931.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

