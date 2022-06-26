Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

