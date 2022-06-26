J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.49. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 201.70 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($700,218.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

