Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 121,430 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.