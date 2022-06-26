Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

