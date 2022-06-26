Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NURPF opened at 2.60 on Wednesday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of 1.08 and a 1 year high of 3.30.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

