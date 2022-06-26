JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 921,839 shares of company stock worth $17,584,932. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $20,209,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

