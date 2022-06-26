Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $2,086,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

