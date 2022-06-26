JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target to 46.90

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.85. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1-year low of 7.69 and a 1-year high of 10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.