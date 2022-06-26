Katie A. Lorenson Buys 1,000 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $423.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 101.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

