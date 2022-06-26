KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.