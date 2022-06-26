KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 626 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $85.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

