KCS Wealth Advisory Buys New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

