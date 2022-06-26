KCS Wealth Advisory Has $2.16 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

