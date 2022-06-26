KCS Wealth Advisory Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

SU opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

