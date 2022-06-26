KCS Wealth Advisory Has $568,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

