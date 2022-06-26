KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 954 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

