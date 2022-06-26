Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of K opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

