Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($684.21) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($852.63) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($636.84) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($678.95) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at €502.50 ($528.95) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($439.37). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €492.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €585.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

