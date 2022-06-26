Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

KDP opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

