Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 375 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

