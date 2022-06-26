Klaytn (KLAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.08 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $722.58 million and approximately $30.08 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.



Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,526,208 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

