Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 332.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,332 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.