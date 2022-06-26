Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

KHC stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after buying an additional 240,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

