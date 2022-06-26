Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $384.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

