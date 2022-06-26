Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $106.00 at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LEN opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Lennar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 602.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

