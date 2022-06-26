LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.