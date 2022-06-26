Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $118,036.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $118,036.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00273719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

