Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $119,249.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00273792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

