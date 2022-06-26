Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.59.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

LSPD opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 898,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

