LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $7,773.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,994,565 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.