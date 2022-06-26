Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $303.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.69.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

