Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) vs. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Head to Head Review

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 5.37% 16.60% 8.45% Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Niu Technologies and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 117.55%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 130.44%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $581.32 million 1.23 $35.44 million $0.39 23.77 Lion Electric $57.71 million 15.53 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -12.45

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lion Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; NIU Care that offers maintenance and reserve services in offline service stations; and NIU Wash, which provides free wash coupon on a monthly basis. Niu Technologies sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 338 city partners and 3,108 franchised stores in approximately 239 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 42 distributors in 50 countries internationally. Niu Technologies was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

