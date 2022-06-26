LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,948.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $506,989.83 and $1,948.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

