Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41,315 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $157,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.04 and its 200-day moving average is $413.09.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

