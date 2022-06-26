Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW opened at $182.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

