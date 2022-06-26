Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

